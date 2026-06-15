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Kenya welcomes US-Iran Peace Agreement

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 15, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Kakamega for the official launch of Shirikiana SACCO on June 13, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya has welcomed the peace agreement  reached between the United States and Iran.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi has described it as a major diplomatic breakthrough that offers hope for lasting stability in the Middle East and relief for economies around the world that have been affected by the conflict.

Mudavadi said the government commended the efforts that led to the agreement and reaffirmed Kenya’s longstanding commitment to dialogue, multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“The Government of Kenya warmly welcomes the announcement of the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which provides for the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya also welcomed plans for the official signing ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, noting that the agreement represents a significant step towards reducing tensions in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

The Middle East conflict has had far-reaching economic consequences beyond the region, with disruptions to global energy markets, supply chains and key maritime routes contributing to rising fuel prices and inflation across many countries, including those in Africa.

Concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, had heightened fears of prolonged economic instability.

According to Mudavadi, the agreement presents an opportunity for de-escalation and economic recovery.

“This development offers hope for de-escalation, the reopening of vital maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader stabilization of the Middle East region—outcomes that will benefit global energy security, trade and the lives of millions affected by conflict,” he said.

Kenya noted that many African countries have borne substantial economic strain from the conflict, with higher fuel and commodity prices placing pressure on households, businesses and governments already grappling with economic challenges.

“This agreement comes as a significant relief to Kenya and many other African nations, which have borne considerable economic strain from the conflict,” Mudavadi said.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that Kenya remains a firm supporter of the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter  and believes that sustainable solutions to global challenges can only be achieved through inclusive diplomacy and respect for international law.

“We believe that sustainable solutions to complex global challenges are best achieved through inclusive diplomacy, respect for international law and the collective wisdom of the international community,” he stated.

Kenya further urged all parties to honor their commitments under the agreement and work towards building lasting trust and cooperation.

“As a nation committed to multilateralism, Kenya reaffirms its support for dialogue and cooperation whenever disharmony arises,” Mudavadi said, adding that peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of fairness, dialogue and shared opportunities.

The government said it remains ready to support broader international efforts aimed at promoting stability, economic cooperation and mutual understanding among nations.

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Related Topics

US-Iran peace deal US-Iran War US-Iran Peace Talks Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
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