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Uhuru presents AU Ethiopia's election findings

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 3, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta presents the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) findings during Ethiopia general elections on June 3, 2026. [FPCS] 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has presented the  findings and recommendations of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) following Ethiopia’s June 1, 2026 General Elections.

Kenyatta, who headed the 73-member African Union observer mission, held post-election consultations with the leadership of the Ethiopian National Election Board (NEBE), led by Chairperson Melatwork Hailu, and board members to share the mission’s observations and recommendations.

The consultations are part of the African Union’s election observation methodology aimed at supporting member states in strengthening future electoral processes and democratic institutions.

According to the African Union, the observer mission was composed of 73 experts drawn from 37 African countries. The team was deployed across Ethiopia to monitor critical stages of the electoral process, including the opening of polling stations, voting, vote counting and tallying.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the African Union Election Observation Mission, meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his team in Addis Ababa following the conclusion of the 2026 general elections on June 3, 2026. [FPCS]

In a statement following a meeting with Kenyatta and the observer team, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed gratitude to the mission for its role in supporting the country’s democratic process.

“We are grateful to the 73-member African Union Election Observation Mission, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, for its service and contribution to our democracy building process,” Abiy said.

The Ethiopian leader noted that continental institutions such as the African Union play a crucial role in promoting credible elections by providing oversight informed by regional realities and experiences.

“African institutions play an important role in ensuring democratic processes are informed by regional experience and context,” he said.

Abiy also commended the efforts of election observers who were stationed in different parts of the country during the polls.

“We recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of the electoral observers, who deployed teams across the country to support our electoral process and look forward to the outcomes,” he added.

Kenyatta led the observer mission under the auspices of the African Union, which has a mandate to promote democratic governance, peace and stability across Africa through election observation and support to member states.

The former Kenyan president’s involvement in the Ethiopian polls is part of his continuing role in regional diplomacy and democratic governance initiatives.

The mission’s findings and recommendations are expected to contribute to ongoing efforts by Ethiopian authorities to strengthen electoral transparency, public confidence and the credibility of future elections.

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Related Topics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta 2026 Ethiopia Elections AU Elections Observers Mission AU Ethiopia's Elections Report
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