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African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) [Courtesy]

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) have Okayed the June 1 elections held in Ethiopia.

According to the AUEOM led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta the 7 General Elections in Ethiopia met most of its obligations.

The observers said that the elections reflect Ethiopia’s commitment to constitutional governance and democratic principles as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The mission said that the elections were conducted within a legal and institutional framework that provides a basis for democratic elections and reflects Ethiopia’s commitments under regional and international instruments governing democratic governance and elections.

In the pre-election findings the observers said that the Ethiopia’s elections took place within a complex political environment characterised by ongoing political, institutional and governance reforms.

‘’Elections were conducted against a backdrop of persistent security challenges in parts of the country, particularly in the Tigray, Amhara and Oromia regions,’’ read part of a statement. Noting that Tigray Region did not participate in the 2021 or 2026 electoral processes.

Under the Electoral Administration and Preparedness, the mission observed that the elections were conducted within an established legal and regulatory framework. Noting that voter registration was conducted through a hybrid digital-manual system as part of efforts to strengthen electoral administration and improve the management of voter data.

‘’Approximately 50.5 million voters were registered, comprising 54 per cent men and 46 per cent women. This exceeded NEBE’s initial target of 40 million registrants and represented a significant increase compared to the 2021 General Elections,’’ they said.

The mission further that queueing remained present in 88 per cent of polling stations visited beyond the official closing time of 18:00 in Closing and counting nothing an extension saying that the extension enabled additional voters to exercise their right.

‘’Due to the extension of voting hours, Mission observers were only able to directly observe the completion of closing and counting procedures at Gatera Public School Polling Station in Addis Ababa (Constituency 16).’’

The mission further recommended improvement of security environment and the creation of conditions that enable all eligible citizens to participate fully in electoral processes by the Ethiopian government.

The government was further tasked with promoting measures aimed at increasing effective participation and representation of women, youth, PWDs, IDPs and other underrepresented groups in political and electoral processes.

The mission also called on the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to review polling station allocation, voter distribution and operational arrangements to reduce congestion.

On Monday, Ethiopia voted in parliamentary and regional elections.