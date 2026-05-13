Inside William Ruto's challenge to global financial status quo

President William Ruto has once again challenged the global financial status quo insisting that African countries must be treated as equal partners in economic discussions with development partners.
The President, while addressing the Africa Forward Summit on Tuesday, said the continent has outgrown the donor aid relationship that has defined Africa's development for decades.
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