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Museveni takes oath for record seventh term

By David Njaaga | May. 12, 2026
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Yoweri Museveni sworn in as Uganda's president for a seventh term. [Courtesy]

Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in as Uganda's president for a seventh term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, extending a rule that began in 1986 to at least 2031.

The inauguration, themed "Protecting the Gains: Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status," came after Museveni secured 71.65 per cent of the vote in the January 15 general elections.

His main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform, garnered about 24 to 25 per cent and rejected the results, citing electoral irregularities, intimidation and restrictions during the campaign period.

A 21-gun salute marked the moment Museveni placed his hand on the Bible and the Constitution, reciting the presidential oath before Chief Justice Flavian Zeija.

"I, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, swear in the name of the Almighty God that I shall faithfully exercise the functions of the President of Uganda, and shall uphold, preserve and protect the constitution and observe the laws of Uganda and that I shall protect the welfare of the people of Uganda, so help me God," said Museveni.

At least 35 heads of state and regional leaders attended the inauguration, alongside members of revolutionary political parties from across Africa and abroad.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were among those present.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, is now among Africa's longest-serving leaders.

Supporters credit his administration with maintaining stability and rebuilding infrastructure, while critics argue the extended tenure has limited democratic competition and institutional accountability.

Statistics show that 75 to 80 per cent of Uganda's population was born after 1986, making Museveni the only president a majority of Ugandans have ever known.

His new term runs until 2031, by which point he will have governed Uganda for 45 years, a span that outlasts most of the leaders who attended Tuesday's ceremony. 

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