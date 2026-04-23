Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity

Panelists responds to questions during the Symposium on the Genocide Prevention with the theme: ''From Ashes to Ambition:Rwanda's Journey of Renewal and the Quest for a United Africa'' at the University of Nairobi(UoN) April 22, 2026 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

There are renewed calls to bring more perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda to justice, amid concerns that delayed or failed action enabled the mass killings that claimed over 800,000 lives in just 100 days.

Speaking during a genocide prevention symposium at the University of Nairobi, former UN Special Adviser Alice Wairimu Nderitu said many suspects escaped accountability, with some fleeing to countries such as Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.