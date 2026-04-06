Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Report: 2025 deadliest year for African migrants

By Jacinta Mutura | Apr. 6, 2026

African migrants sail adrift in an overcrowded rubber boat, January 28, 2022. [Courtesy, AFP]

The UN agency on migration has announced that 2025 was the deadliest year for migrants plying the Eastern Route.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

African Migrants Deaths Eastern Route International Organisation on Migration Migration Crisis
.

Latest Stories

Village reels after two men take their lives in land-sale tragedies
Village reels after two men take their lives in land-sale tragedies
Central
By George Njung'e
24 mins ago
How Kenya is courting disaster by greedily encroaching on forests
Opinion
By Sungu Oyoo
49 mins ago
Ease funding red tape to grow local enterprises
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kenya is courting disaster by greedily encroaching on forests
By Sungu Oyoo 49 mins ago
How Kenya is courting disaster by greedily encroaching on forests
How unmoved Wandayi forced Kenya into a costly deal with Gulf Energy
By David Odongo 54 mins ago
How unmoved Wandayi forced Kenya into a costly deal with Gulf Energy
Will Kenya's G-to-G scheme keep fuel prices down?
By Graham Kajilwa 54 mins ago
Will Kenya's G-to-G scheme keep fuel prices down?
Why Africa's growth depends on bankable projects, not capital
By Graham Kajilwa 54 mins ago
Why Africa's growth depends on bankable projects, not capital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved