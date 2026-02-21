×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Cameroon jails three soldiers for 2020 civilian killings

By AFP | Feb. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Cameroonian soldiers patrolling in the Cameroonian town of Fotokol, on the border with Nigeria, after clashes occurred between Cameroonian troops and Nigeria-based Boko Haram insurgents. [AFP]

Cameroon has handed jail terms to three soldiers found guilty of involvement in the killing of 21 civilians in 2020 unrest in the country's English-speaking northwest, victims' lawyers said on Friday.

The lawyers said a military court in Yaounde handed down the sentences on Thursday in connection with violence in February 2020, which Human Rights Watch said saw government troops and ethnic Fulani militia raid the village of Ngarbuh and kill "at least" 21 civilians.

Thirteen of the dead caught up in separatist unrest were children and one was a pregnant woman, according to the rights group.

The instigators set fire to five houses and carried out looting and assaults on residents, HRW said in a statement released the week following the violence.

The government had initially rejected the thesis that its troops had deliberately participated in the violence, as well as HRW's deaths tally.

However, Yaounde ultimately opened a legal case, paving the way to a what is a rare conviction of military personnel.

"Sergeant Baba Guida was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment. Gendarme Haranga Gilbert was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. Corporal Sanding Sanding was sentenced to five years' imprisonment," the victims' lawyers stated.

The events occurred during a military operation in a village in the North-West, one of Cameroon's two English-speaking regions, which has suffered almost a decade of armed violence following attempts to secede from the rest of Cameroon.

Conflict erupted in late 2016 after President Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for more than 42 years, violently put down peaceful demonstrations by English speakers who felt marginalised in what is a mainly French-speaking country.

At least 6,000 civilians have been killed by government forces and separatist fighters since the conflict began, according to HRW.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cameroon Cameroon Soldiers 2020 Cameroon Civilian Killings
.

Latest Stories

Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Football
By AFP
55 mins ago
Why dignity should be at the heart of Kenya's digital lending
Business
By Kennedy Osore
55 mins ago
Kenya faces mounting pressure to wrap up China trade pact
Business
By Brian Ngugi
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
By David Odongo 55 mins ago
How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
By Standard Team 55 mins ago
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
By Josphat Thiong’o 55 mins ago
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
By Macharia Kamau 55 mins ago
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved