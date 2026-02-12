At least 21 die in Sudan's Nile boat accident

Audio By Vocalize

A satellite view of Cairo, Egypt, and the valley of the Nile River. [AFP]

At least 21 people drowned when a boat sank in the Nile River in northern Sudan, according to the local state government and eyewitnesses interviewed by AFP.

River Nile State said Thursday that 21 bodies had been recovered after the accident, listed their names and warned that some passengers were still missing.

The boat was crossing the river between the villages of Tayba al-Khawad and Deim al-Qarai, according to the local government's statement.

The statement did not explain the cause of the accident.

Eyewitnesses told AFP the boat was carrying 30 people.

The Sudanese Doctors Network said in a statement that six of the boat's passengers survived.

The group said the incident exposes "the fragility of river transport and the absence of basic safety requirements, as well as the complete absence of local authorities and civil defence rescue teams in the early hours of the incident".

Many Sudanese rely on river transport via single-engine boats captained by solo operators.

The country's infrastructure has been collapsing due to a war that has been ongoing for nearly three years.

The war has divided the country between the army and their enemy, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with road closures and a severe deterioration in public services and medical and educational infrastructure.