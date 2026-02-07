Zimbabwe President engages with global investor Prateek Suri

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa held strategic discussions with billionaire Prateek Suri. [Courtesy]

In a meeting that reflected Africa’s rising confidence on the global stage, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, held strategic discussions with leading entrepreneur Prateek Suri, widely recognised as Africa’s youngest billionaire and the richest Indian operating on African soil, with an estimated net worth of USD 1.9 billion.

The engagement was not merely ceremonial. It was a forward-looking dialogue focused on positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive destination for innovation, manufacturing, and large-scale private investment. Also present was Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, whose participation reinforced the government’s strong commitment to building a modern, digitally enabled economy.

From the outset, the tone of the meeting reflected mutual respect and shared ambition. President Mnangagwa highlighted Zimbabwe’s vision of becoming a regional hub for technology and enterprise, while Suri shared insights from his journey of building successful businesses across multiple African markets. He stressed that sustainable growth is achieved when capital, governance, and local talent move in alignment.

Representing Maser Group and its investment arm MDR Investments, Suri outlined plans for joint investments in priority sectors. These include ICT infrastructure, startup financing, modern manufacturing, and development projects structured under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. The objective, he noted, is to create long-term value rather than short-term gains.

One of the key proposals discussed was the establishment of a Joint Innovation Hub in Zimbabwe. Envisioned as a centre for incubation and acceleration, the hub will support young entrepreneurs through funding, mentorship, technical resources, and access to international markets. Special focus will be placed on fintech, artificial intelligence, software development, and digital services, enabling local innovators to compete on a global scale.

Manufacturing also emerged as a major pillar of the proposed collaboration. Suri expressed interest in supporting facilities equipped with smart automation, sustainable systems, and skills-training programs. These investments are expected to strengthen domestic production, reduce import dependency, and boost Zimbabwe’s export competitiveness.

The role of structured partnerships featured prominently in the dialogue. Both sides acknowledged that PPP models remain essential for delivering large-scale infrastructure, industrial parks, and technology zones. By combining private sector efficiency with public sector oversight, such frameworks can ensure balanced and inclusive development.

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policy stability, transparency, and investor confidence. He emphasised that Zimbabwe welcomes partners who are willing to invest not only capital, but also knowledge, networks, and long-term institutional support.

Minister Tatenda Mavetera highlighted the importance of digital inclusion and cybersecurity, noting that strategic collaborations are vital for building a resilient digital ecosystem and preparing young Zimbabweans for the future economy.

Confidence in Suri’s leadership was echoed by Maser Group shareholder Ben Chia, who expressed strong trust in his vision, stating that the company stands firmly behind Suri’s investment decisions and long-term outlook.

As the meeting concluded, both sides agreed to pursue structured follow-ups to translate strategy into action. More than a high-profile engagement, the interaction symbolised Zimbabwe’s growing global ambition and its readiness to partner with visionary leaders. With Prateek Suri and his investment platforms aligned to this vision, the partnership signals a new chapter of opportunity, innovation, and sustainable growth for the nation.