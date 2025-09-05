Business mogul Prateek Suri turns focus to charity

Prateek Suri, CEO and founder of Maser. [File]

Global business leader Prateek Suri has reaffirmed his commitment to Africa—not just through investment, but by giving back to the continent as he calls for peace and hope in areas prone to armed conflict.

Arguably the richest Indian in Africa, the Maser Group chairman distributed food, clothing, and hygiene products to needy children in war-torn areas in East and Western Africa urging for peace and good governance.

Suri said there was need for political stability across the world and more so in Africa where children and women remained the victims of the never ending conflicts mostly fueled by political unrest. He said there was need for dialogue amongst leaders and conflicting groups in ensuring consensus is reached over the divergent issues that kept the continent at war.

“Africa, particularly in sub-Saharan regions like the Sahel, Central Africa, and the Horn of Africa have been experiencing conflicts which are often driven by resource competition, ethnic and religious tensions, corruption, and inequality as well as weak governance. These conflicts have resulted in a massive forced displacement crisis and has wide-ranging economic and social impacts across the continent. This is not a good thing for this continent,” Suri said.

During his just-concluded six-week philanthropic tour across Africa, Suri visited orphanages and impoverished areas, distributing essential food supplies, hygiene kits, clothing, and educational materials with a message of compassion.

“Success is not everything I seek anymore,” Suri said as he concluded the tour. “At this stage, I’m searching for something more meaningful — to give back, to serve, and to make a difference in the lives of those who have far less.”

Suri’s humanitarian work comes at a time when Maser Group is expanding its influence across key African markets. The company has grown rapidly into one of Africa’s largest players in sectors ranging from infrastructure to consumer electronics. Last year the company officially joined the ranks of Africa’s unicorns.

With its valuation exceeding $5 billion (Sh645 billion), Maser became the seventh company on the continent to achieve this status. The other six unicorns are Flutterwave, Interswitch, Chipper Cash, MNT-Halan, OPay and Wave.

The company’s focus on local manufacturing has enabled it to capture a significant share of the market in a relatively short period.

From shipping unwanted TVs to Dubai to now running a billion-dollar electronics brand, and owning luxury properties, private yachts, and a personal island, Suri’s journey embodies the new face of global entrepreneurship. His hands-on approach and his philanthropic acts have made him stand out as a darling of the need whose charity works have been transforming their lives.

“I plan to deepen Maser Group’s social impact initiatives by forming partnerships with local NGOs and governments, ensuring that his charitable work evolves from immediate relief to long-term, sustainable development programs focused on education, healthcare, and opportunity creation,” he said.

“I don’t want my success to be measured by financial metrics alone. Instead, I want it to be measured by the number of lives touched, the dignity restored, and the hope rekindled in the communities that need it most. I want to redefine the modern playbook for global business leadership itself. Success must go hand in hand with service. Blending business acumen with empathy truly exemplifies what many see as the future of corporate stewardship,” he said.