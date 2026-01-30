×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

General Muhoozi apologises over previous post accusing US of helping opposition

By AFP | Jan. 30, 2026
Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba at an event in Kampala, Uganda, on May 7, 2022. [AFP]

 Uganda's army chief broke ties with the United States on Friday, accusing its embassy of helping missing opposition leader Bobi Wine, then reversed his stance an hour later.

"I want to apologise to our great friends the United States for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted," army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of the president, wrote on X.

"I was being fed with wrong information. I have spoken with the US Ambassador to our country and everything is okay," he added.

He had previously posted on X that he was cutting ties with the embassy, accusing it of helping to hide Wine, who has been on the run since elections this month.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

As well as leading the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Kainerugaba is the son of President Yoweri Museveni, 81, who has ruled the country for 40 years and this month won a seventh term.

Wine accused the government of "blatant theft" in the January 15 election and fled into hiding, saying the army had raided his home to take him into custody.

Kainerugaba, who many see as likely to succeed his father as president, is known for prolific and provocative posts on X.

He had earlier posted: "Because of the present situation where an opposition leader kidnapped himself and is missing; and according to our best intelligence did all this in co-ordination with the current administration at the US Embassy in our country (...) we as UPDF suspend ALL cooperation with the current administration at the US Embassy in Kampala."

He added that this would include its work in Somalia, where Uganda provides the main contingent of forces to the international coalition against Islamist insurgents.

The post was later deleted.

Last week, Kainerugaba threatened to hunt down and kill Wine, and boasted that his forces had killed 30 of his supporters, and arrested 2,000 more since the election.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba USA - Uganda relations Diplomacy Foreign Policy
.

Latest Stories

Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
55 mins ago
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
55 mins ago
January inflation hits 6-month low despite rise in food prices
Business
By Macharia Kamau
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
By Nancy Gitonga 55 mins ago
Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
By Josphat Thiong’o 55 mins ago
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
By Standard Team 55 mins ago
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
By Lewis Nyaundi 55 mins ago
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved