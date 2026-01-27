×
Nigeria's President Tinubu unhurt after brief stumble at Ankara welcome ceremony

By Ronald Kipruto and Agencies | Jan. 27, 2026

Nigerias' President Bola Tinubu.[File]

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria is “in great shape,” this is despite falling over at a reception ceremony in Turkey.

According to his aide, the 73 year old President is in good condition, this is after he stumbled and fell in Ankara, Turkey, during a ceremony.

In a video circulating, Tinubu can be seen moving to his right after walking past a line of soldiers before he stumbles and falls. 

According to the aide, Sunday Dare, the president was in good condition and was able to continue with his bilateral meeting.

 "President Tinubu in great shape as the state visit proceeds smoothly,”he said.

"After a stately welcome ceremony in Ankara, [he] proceeded to scheduled bilateral meetings with President of Turkey and other senior government officials from both countries." he added.

President Tinubu, who took office in 2023 after winning the elections, visited Turkey for talks aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations.

.

.

.

