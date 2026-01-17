×
Bobi Wine resurfaces hours after alleged abduction

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 17, 2026

Uganda opposition leader and National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. [AFP]

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has resurfaced, hours after reports of his alleged abduction from his home in Magere.

Wine, a prominent 2026 presidential aspirant, alleged that military and police forces raided his residence, cut his power to disable CCTV cameras, and deployed helicopters to hover over the property.

While confirming his safety on Saturday via a post on X, Wine stated that his family remains under effective house arrest.

‘’I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest,’’ he wrote.

The presidential aspirant clarified earlier reports of his kidnapping, explaining that the chaotic scene at his residence led neighbours to believe he had been forcibly taken. He attributed the confusion surrounding his whereabouts to a nationwide internet shutdown.

The opposition leader has also rejected the preliminary results of the presidential election. As of Saturday, with more than 90 percent of the vote counted, the electoral commission reported that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni leads with 71.9 percent of the vote, compared to Wine's 24.5 percent.

"I reiterate our complete rejection of the fake results," Wine stated, accusing the commission of reading fraudulent figures. He cited widespread ballot stuffing, a "military takeover" of the polling process, and the detention of opposition leaders and polling officials. "These results have zero backing."

Wine also condemned the killing of at least 10 demonstrators, accusing the government of using violence to silence peaceful dissent.

"The people of Uganda have the right to protest in defence of their sovereign right to determine a government of their choice…not the kind of criminality we are witnessing," he said.

Thursday’s election was marred by significant technical failures, including malfunctioning biometric machines and the late delivery of ballot papers in several districts.

Despite the controversy, Museveni is expected to be declared the winner later Saturday.

