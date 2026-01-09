×
China's Foreign Minister skips historic Somalia visit, lands in Tanzania

By AFP | Jan. 9, 2026
China FM skips historic Somalia visit, lands in Tanzania. [Courtesy]

China's top diplomat Wang Yi skipped what would have been a historic visit to Somalia on Friday, instead proceeding straight to Tanzania on his tour of African countries.

The visit would have been the first by a Chinese foreign minister to Somalia since the state collapsed in 1991, and was planned at a high-profile moment just after Israel recognised the breakaway region of Somaliland.

"The visit of the Chinese government delegation to Somalia today was delayed due to technical issues. The Chinese government will issue a formal statement about this matter," an official at the Somali presidential palace told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Wang instead flew directly to the next stop on his itinerary, Tanzania, and was due to meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam.

China has invested heavily in Tanzania in recent years, particularly in the country's low-tax special economic zones, where 343 Chinese-funded projects worth $3.1 billion were registered in 2025 alone, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visit also came as Tanzania's relations with the West have been marred by criticism of the bloody crackdown on election protesters last year.

"The visit aims to further strengthen and deepen the strategic relations and cooperation," Tanzania's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang was in Ethiopia on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the head of the African Union, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

A joint statement by Wang and the African Union criticised the Israeli recognition of Somaliland.

After Tanzania, Wang is due in Lesotho, which has seen its relations with Washington strained after being hit by punishing US tariffs.

