Somalia election: PM Farah says country needs inclusive leadership

By Patrick Vidija | Jan. 6, 2026

 

Somalia Prime Minister Abdi Farah during a political tour in Dhusamareeb, Galmudug State. [Courtesy, X]

Somalia Prime Minister Abdi Farah now says the country is facing a critical political moment that demands national unity, inclusive leadership, and intellectual engagement.

Speaking at the 9th Heritage Annual Forum for Ideas held in Dhusamareeb, Galmudug State, Farah, who is also Haybad Qaran Party’s Presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, said the country is at a dangerous crossroads that needs to move beyond symbolic unity and solidarity to confront growing internal and external challenges.

“Our country is at a dangerous crossroads that requires us to move beyond unity and solidarity. To ensure this, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his government must show political generosity and open space for intellectuals,” said Farah, adding, “A divided people cannot resist an organised enemy that has invaded us.”

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions following reports that the Government of Israel has recognised Somaliland as a state, a development that has sparked strong reactions across Somalia’s political landscape.

With regards to Somalia’s electoral process, Farah said the national elections should be held on 15 May 2026, warning that the current push for a one-person, one-vote system faces serious practical and political obstacles.

He emphasised that Somalia’s election model must be agreed upon collectively by the Federal government, federal member states, opposition parties, national stakeholders and the international community.

“Any electoral process that lacks broad consensus risks deepening political divisions and undermining national stability,” he said.

Somalia Prime Minister Abdi Farah during a political tour in Dhusamareeb, Galmudug State. [Courtesy, X]

Farah said he would conduct a week-long political tour across Galmudug State, aimed at strengthening community ties and promoting constructive dialogue.

The tour began in Caabuudwaaq and continued to Dhusamareeb, where the Prime Minister met with local leaders, elders, and civil society representatives.

He described the visit as successful and hopeful, reaffirming his commitment to peace, stability, and inclusive governance.

“I am deeply grateful to the leadership and the resilient people of Galmudug State for their warm reception and commitment to Somalia’s future,” Shirdon said.

As Somalia moves toward a crucial electoral period, Farah’s remarks underscore growing calls for political consensus, national unity, and inclusive leadership to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and democratic transition.

