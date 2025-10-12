AU urges calm and dialogue amid rising tensions in Madagascar

Malagasy security forces look on as protesters march during a protest calling for constitutional reforms and the resignation of President Rajoelina on October 8,2025.[AFP]

The African Union Commission has raised concerns over the recent political and security developments in Madagascar following reports of movements within the army and widespread demonstrations in the capital, Antananarivo.

In a statement released on Sunday, the AU Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomed the Malagasy Government’s renewed commitment to dialogue and urged all stakeholders to seek solutions to the situation.

“The Chairperson urges all Malagasy stakeholders, both civilian and military, to exercise calm and restraint, and to prioritise peaceful and consensual solutions to the current situation,” stated the commission.

He further called for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms as the country navigates the ongoing tensions.

Youssouf reminded all parties of the principles outlined in the Lomé Declaration (2000) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, emphasising the need to preserve unity, stability, and peace in full respect of the Constitution and national institutions.

He reaffirmed the African Union’s solidarity with the people and Government of Madagascar during this challenging period, pledging the organisation’s readiness to support national and regional initiatives aimed at restoring institutional normalcy and consolidating peace.

The remarks come following a widespread protest that has rocked Madagascar since September 25, 2025.

Initially, the protest was triggered by persistent power cuts and water shortages in the capital, Antananarivo.

What began as demands for basic services rapidly escalated into renewed calls for President Andry Rajoelina to resign, amid broader discontent over corruption, rising cost of living, and perceived governance failures.

The protest movement was associated with a youth coalition known as “Gen Z Madagascar,” that marshalled sizable street demonstrations and occupied key public spaces despite a heavy security response.

Police were forced to deploy tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, leading to reports of clashes, injuries, and casualties, resulting in about 22 deaths.

In a dramatic turn, elite troops from the CAPSAT military unit, which earlier played a pivotal role in bringing Rajoelina to power in his 2009 takeover, publicly defected and joined the protestors.

Meanwhile, the government dismissed its previous Cabinet and appointed General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as Prime Minister, in a bid to stabilise the situation — a move protested by demonstrators who viewed it as insufficient.









