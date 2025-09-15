×
Zambian court jails two for witchcraft plot against President Hichilema

By AFP | Sep. 15, 2025
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. [File: AFP]

A Zambian court on Monday sentenced two men to two years in prison with hard labour on charges of attempting to use witchcraft to kill the country's president.

Mozambican national Jasten Mabulesse Candunde and Zambian village chief Leonard Phiri were arrested in December in possession of charms, including a live chameleon.

Police said they planned to use the charms to harm President Hakainde Hichilema and they were charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft and possession of charms.

"The motive of the crime was to kill the head of state," magistrate Fine Mayambu ruled in the capital Lusaka on Monday.

"The convicts were not only enemies of the head of state but all Zambians. I therefore sentence them to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour from the date of their arrest," he said.

The prosecution said the men had been hired by the brother of opposition MP Emmanuel "Jay Jay" Banda, who is facing trial for robbery, attempted murder and escaping custody.

