Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls

Edwin Sifuna and Kalonzo Musyoka during Linda Mwananchi Party launch in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

One of the youthful presidential candidates for next year's polls, Edwin Sifuna, has been accused of being inexperienced to lead the country.

An interesting accusation, considering we all want to stay young forever! Why else do our over 60-year-old leaders have “black hair”?