What attracts foreigners to Kenya?

Burundian nationals flock to their embassy in Dennis Pritt, Nairobi, seeking travel documents to leave Kenya following President William Ruto’s directive on foreign-run small businesses. [David Gichuru , Standard]

It’s perplexing why Burundians were the focus of the crackdown on foreigners working or running small businesses in Kenya. My visits to supermarkets leave no doubt that there are many foreigners from other countries.

Their attire and language betray them. Maybe Burundi is a small country and unlikely to retaliate. Suppose we did that to Chinese or Americans?