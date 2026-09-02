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Walking to work and the sad economic reality in Kenya

By XN Iraki | Sep. 2, 2026
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Kenyans walk to work as rising living costs continue to strain household budgets. [File, Standard]

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be exciting. I prompted Gemini to get me “the price of hiring a helicopter for an hour in Nairobi.”

I got a range from about Sh194,000 to Sh278,000 per hour, depending on the model and number of passengers. Is that cheap or expensive?

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Related Topics

Cost of Living Kenya Economic Inequality Poverty in Kenya Economic Reality
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