Audio By Vocalize

The leader of far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal gestures as he speaks during his last election campaign rally in Valencia, on November 27, 2026. [AFP]

Polarised Spain prepared to deliver its verdict on Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, the eve of an election predicted to hand victory to conservatives and the far right.

Sunday's vote will be closely watched as Europe starts an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.

Sanchez has enhanced his profile in recent years as one of the world's prominent leftist leaders, but a divisive status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.

Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.

It could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which already governs several regions with the PP and could double its seats.

Such a national coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975) -- sparking fear among some voters.

"The right frightens me, because I lived through a dictatorship," 71-year-old pensioner Luisa Romaguera told AFP as she walked her two dogs in Madrid.

"I know where the cuts will fall," she added, echoing recurrent warnings by Sanchez about the future of pensions and public services.

In Barcelona, project manager Marian Gimeno, 30, said she was "very afraid of the rise of the far right" in Spain and abroad, as such parties govern Italy and poll well in France.

'Best of a bad bunch'

Sanchez says a PP-Vox coalition will bring "regression" in social rights, notably for women, and threaten economic gains in one of the world's most dynamic developed economies.

Javier Nunez, who saw his minimum wage rise during Sanchez's successive governments, said he will stick with the Socialist as "the best of a bad bunch".

"The others don't convince me at all. And if they're going to take away my rights, then no," said Nunez, 47, who organises extracurricular activities at a school in Madrid.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, has dismissed Sanchez's campaign of "fear".

Attempting to project an image of experience and competence, he has attacked Sanchez for years over high-profile corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget.

Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July's migrant surge into Spain's north African territory of Ceuta from Morocco have also provided the PP and Vox with ammunition.

Feijoo spent Saturday -- when campaigning is prohibited -- in Ceuta "as a show of support and solidarity with the Ceutan people", the PP said.

Outside PP headquarters in Madrid, disenchanted former Socialist supporter Margarita Jimenez wanted Sanchez to go.

"I personally don't like the fact that they (the PP) have to govern with Vox," acknowledged the pensioner, but she criticised Sanchez for negotiating with Catalan and Basque separatists to stay in power.

Denouncing a "dirty" campaign, retiree Domingo Perez, 55, said "there needs to be a change, because of everything that's happened, so much corruption, the Spaniards who can't make ends meet".

Eyes on turnout

Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics, has called for a mass turnout of leftist voters to extend a career defined by unlikely comebacks.

In Madrid, Nunez believed the left could pull off a win "if there is a high turnout. I think there are more progressive people in this country".

The Socialists shared a video of Sanchez going mountain-biking on Saturday with his wife Begona Gomez, who is due to face trial on embezzlement and influence peddling charges that she denies.

"Something that cycling taught me when I was very young: backpedalling is pointless," Sanchez wrote on X.

In the video, Sanchez wore a red cap with the words "Make Science Great Again", in a possible jibe at US President Donald Trump, who has been described as his nemesis.

Vox has focused its campaign on immigration. At a final rally on Friday, its leader Santiago Abascal called on voters to "kick out" a "criminal mafia led by a ruthless boss, a liar".