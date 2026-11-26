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This photograph taken from a position in the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, shows destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Meiss El-Jabal on November 25, 2026. [AFP]

A drone attack in Kuwait killed two Italian technicians working on an air defence system on Thursday, marking the first fatal strike in the Gulf state for months.

Both Italy and Kuwait confirmed the deaths, blaming the attack on Iran. But Tehran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi insisted in calls to his Kuwaiti and Italian counterparts that it was not behind the deadly strike.

Iran has in the last week ratcheted up attacks on Kuwait and Gulf neighbour Bahrain while it continues to fight the United States for control of the contested Strait of Hormuz.

"Around 2:00 PM today, several Iranian-made drones targeted Kuwaiti military installations, including an air-defence detection station where two Italian technicians from Rheinmetall were working," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to offer her condolences.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families," she wrote on X.

But Iran was quick to refute the allegations that it was behind the deadly attack.

Araghchi held phone calls with both his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani to deny Tehran's involvement, according to Iran's state TV and foreign ministry.

In his call with Tajani, "Araghchi stated that Iran had no role or involvement whatsoever in the occurrence of this event," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran's top diplomat added that Tehran was prepared to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to "determine the origin of the incident", the ministry said.

He also offered a joint probe in his call with Al-Sabah, state TV reported.

Armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi had earlier refuted the claims that Iran was involved and blamed false flag operations by Israel and the United States for the attack, without providing evidence.

"No military or offensive operations have been conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region," he said, state TV reported.

But EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Tehran after the deaths.

"We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf," she wrote on social media.

The Kuwaiti defence ministry had earlier said that at least four people were injured in the incident, saying several drones had targeted an unspecified, vital location in the country.

- Air defences -

The attack comes days after Kuwait activated its air defences last week to counter drone strikes launched by Iran -- the first since early September.

The conflict -- which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February -- has seen the Gulf states caught in the crossfire, with US military facilities and energy installations on their soil targeted.

The United States and Iran are in a standoff over the vital Strait of Hormuz, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Tehran's attempts to close the waterway.

Further south, the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis continued to rage, following a week that saw the two sides trade heavy blows.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said the Iran-backed group struck a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia's Jazan, which state media said killed one person and triggered a temporary shutdown of some operations.

It marked the latest in a series of barrages targeting major energy installations in the kingdom.

The coalition also claimed to have destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Houthi territory that was used in the attack on the refinery.

The exchanges between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have become near-daily in the country's revived civil war, which first began more than a decade ago.

Later Thursday, Houthi media citing their health ministry published figures saying 19 civilians had been killed in the past 48 hours by "Saudi-led aggression".

Earlier, the coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, said its forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital of Riyadh overnight, where residents and an AFP journalist heard an explosion.