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Meghan Markle and her estranged father Thomas Markle. [Agencies]

The estranged father of Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted by a California grand jury on Tuesday on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Thomas Markle, 82, who is already in custody in Florida after removing the ankle monitor that had been attached as a condition of house arrest, is expected to be arraigned in the United States District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

The indictment alleges that Markle had 35mm negatives showing child sexual abuse, including at least one image involving a prepubescent minor.

Court documents allege Markle had illegal photographs both in the Philippines, where he had previously lived, and in two rented storage facilities in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say FBI agents seized dozens of images on slides, film negatives and in books, including two that appear to depict Markle with children who are either naked or in various states of undress.

A Florida judge this month ordered that Markle undergo a psychiatric examination after finding "reasonable cause to believe" that he was suffering from a condition "rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

Philippine authorities filed criminal complaints against Markle last week in Cebu, where he is said to have lived for over a year, regional prosecutor Graeme Elmido has said.

Police recommended that Markle be charged with two counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing such material under Philippine law.

"The complaints will go through preliminary evaluation," Elmido said.

"If the evidence warrants... a regular preliminary investigation subpoena will then be sent to Markle Sr to answer the charges."

Markle's legal troubles began in October when the British tabloid The Sun reported that his son, Thomas Markle Jr, had discovered child sex abuse images while going through boxes found in his father's former home in the Philippines.

Markle had been living in Cebu until reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year.

Meghan Markle said last month that she was "deeply distressed" by accusations that her father possessed images of child sexual abuse.

She said she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

Harry, the second son of King Charles III and estranged brother of heir to the throne Prince William, married Meghan, an American former actor, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 but made an unexpected return with their two children to live in the United Kingdom in August.