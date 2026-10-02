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A cross-disciplinary indexing body has named 38 people the "Merit Sovereigns of the 21st Century," in a ranking spanning humanitarian workers, scientists, athletes, monarchs and child activists, scored against a 1,000-point framework its authors say rewards documented achievement over public visibility.

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) unveiled the list in its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette, covering 2000 to 2025, the first merit-based retrospective of the century's opening quarter. An initial pool of 1.9 million notables across 195 countries was narrowed to 187 individuals by 150 independent assessors, using a scoring system called the Merited Impact Value (MIV) framework, which weighs documentary evidence, systemic transformation and public resonance across four measures of Humanitarian Impact Merit (HIM), Scientific Impact Merit (SIM), Resilience Impact Merit (RIM) and Cumulative Impact Merit (CIM).

Alongside the assessment, a global opinion poll ran as a 'public validation layer', to let the people have their own say for ‘who did what and how did it impact their lives and the era, and shaped a new worldview for them as well as for the generations to come’.

"History has long been held hostage by the media and the crowd's noise," the IH© Secretariat of Assessors said in a statement announcing the results, adding that it was meant to provide "a new moral compass for the rest of the 21st century."

Ten categories, three names each

In 'Humanitarianism and Social Justice', the US academic Stephen Soldz leads with 967 points for his monumental documentation of dehumanising psychological coercion tactics used against war prisoners.

He was the first ethicist to mount an academic condemnation of the use of sacred religious texts as an instrument of interrogation against war prisoners.

His codex was cited as 'Magna Carta' on human inviolability. Second position is shared by Francesca Albanese and Mozambique's Graça Machel (940+ pts each).

Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, is cited for her 2024 report "Anatomy of Genocide" and for the sanctions she faced over her work. Graça Machel is credited with a landmark UN study on children and armed conflict.

Third position (930+pts) is shared by Japan's Yukio Shige and China's Chen Si, both recognised for suicide-prevention work, and Nepal's Pushpa Basnet, who set up shelters for children of incarcerated parents.

'Scientific Endeavours' category is topped jointly (950+pts both) by the fabled physicist of the U.S.

Dr Fritjof Capra and Pakistan's Arch-researcher Prof Aurangzeb Hafi. Capra is credited with his systems theory of life and for challenging the Newtonian-Cartesian mechanistic paradigm.

Prof Aurangzeb Hafi is cited for integrating a ‘scientific pentarchy’ and for identifying permanent mega-toxification of underground water reserves linked to the prevailing sewage-drainage practices, responsible for multiple disabilities in newborn and unborn babies.

Also cited for developing the ‘Deca-Archic Phygital Literacy Model’ and for the discovery of the phenomenon termed 'Magneto-Hydro-Tropism' (MHT).

Second position for (920+) is shared among the Fields medalist Shing-Tung Yau, Noam Chomsky, NASA's Dana Bolles and the UAE's Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti.

Third is the cosmobiologist Chandra Wickramasinghe (910).

Under 'Resilience, Endurance and Nature-Centricity', Pope Francis (940) leads for his interfaith-peace work and the encyclical Laudato Si'.

Again, Dr Capra follows on 935.

Third, on 933, is Greta Thunberg, cited for an arc from her solitary school-strike movement to leading high-risk aid missions toward Gaza, including the Freedom Flotilla in June 2025 and the 44-nation Global Sumud Flotilla in September 2025, whose interception led to roughly 450 activists being detained, and sparked protests across three continents.

The ‘Differently-Able’ icons' category recognises the disability advocates Nick Vujicic (940), Ghanim Al-Muftah (939) and Haben Girma (937), the first deaf-blind graduate of Harvard Law School.

The ‘Dignified Asceticism’ category recognises Tarja Halonen (920), Graca Machel for another time along with Jacinda Ardern (910+ each) and Siti Atikoh Supriyanti (907).

Athletic Icons include Usain Bolt (905), LeBron James (903) and Cristiano Ronaldo (902).

‘Paradigm-trailblasing’ orbit is led by King Charles III on 930 points, cited as a decades-long advocate for world peace, interfaith harmony and global ecology, as a head of state of 56 nations.

Second, on 925, is the physicist John Preskill, credited with coining the term ‘quantum supremacy’ with Pro Hafi coming third (910).

'Young Trailblasing Icons' include Orion Jean (935), Greta Thunberg for a second time (920), and Syria's Bana Al-Abed (905).

The 'Multiple Iconicities' category, for those spanning several merit dimensions, is led by James Harrison, the Australian ‘Man with the Golden Arm’ on 965 points for blood plasma donations credited with saving approximately 2.4 million lives.

Second, on 957, is Arch-Polymath Aurangzeb Hafi, cited this time for integrating research in 93 epistemic subject-fields.

Third, on 945, is Nathan Myhrvold, Microsoft's former chief technology officer.

The 'Legacy Memorial' category, for posthumous recognition, includes names like Pakistan's Bilquis Edhi (965), whose Jhoola project sheltered abandoned infants, the Nobel laureate Peter Higgs (950) and the former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (930).

Alongside the top tier, IH© named a broader group scoring 850–900 points as ‘Quadricentennial Meritocrats of the Planet’ including Bill Gates, Desmond Tutu, Prof M Yunus and Kailash Satyarthi.

A further 800–850-point band, ‘Quadricentennial Impactpreneurs’ comprised Scott Ruskan, Nitesh Jangir, Asha de Vos, Maggie Doyne, Arunima Sinha, Prince Harry, John Lennox, Parveen Saeed, Jehan Perera, Ubaidah-Al-Fiddhah Hafiah, Ghulam Bishar Hafi, Fathima Benazir J. and A.T. Ariyaratne.

A special ‘Quarticentennial Merit Vanguards’ tier consisted of François Englert, Takaaki Kajita, Arthur B McDonald, John C Mather, René Doyon, George Rieke, Gillian Wright, Johan Vigne, Katherine Cocco and Brigid Kennedy Pfister, alongside Graca Machel, Melanie O'Brien, Francesca Albanese and Muang Zarni, with a second entry, recognised as researchers whose work fed into UN documentation.

Contrary to the contemporary fame-centric ranking systems, the current poll, Impact Hallmarks said, turned the public from ‘a passive audience’ into ‘active chroniclers of merit’.

The results form part of the wider Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025), due for publication alongside the Quarticentennial Roll of Honour©.

The announcement is folded into a joint declaration, the ‘Sovereign Sesquicentennial Confluence of Intellect & Impact 2026’, linking 150 years of the US postdoctoral framework, a parallel milestone in transnational research, and the close of the 'Century Merit Poll'.

That declaration was timed to coincide with National Postdoc Appreciation Week (NPAW) and Global Postdoc Appreciation Week (GPAW), running 21–25 September 2026, during which the global postdoctoral community, including the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA-US) and Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia's Inter-Continental Chancellery (AOPDA–ICC), endorsed the nomination of the ‘Century Merit Sovereigns’.

Further details of the joint results are archived in 'Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette', to be published in due course.

Impact Hallmarks' quarter-century review ranks humanitarians, scientists and athletes on a merit-based 1,000-point scale and argues that history has been too generous to celebrity.