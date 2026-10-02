Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

The Merit Sovereigns of 21st Century: Graca Machel emerges among top scorers alongside King Charles III, Stephen Soldz, Francesca Albanese and Greta Thunberg

By Impact Hallmarks | Oct. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

A cross-disciplinary indexing body has named 38 people the "Merit Sovereigns of the 21st Century," in a ranking spanning humanitarian workers, scientists, athletes, monarchs and child activists, scored against a 1,000-point framework its authors say rewards documented achievement over public visibility.

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) unveiled the list in its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette, covering 2000 to 2025, the first merit-based retrospective of the century's opening quarter. An initial pool of 1.9 million notables across 195 countries was narrowed to 187 individuals by 150 independent assessors, using a scoring system called the Merited Impact Value (MIV) framework, which weighs documentary evidence, systemic transformation and public resonance across four measures of Humanitarian Impact Merit (HIM), Scientific Impact Merit (SIM), Resilience Impact Merit (RIM) and Cumulative Impact Merit (CIM).

Alongside the assessment, a global opinion poll ran as a 'public validation layer', to let the people have their own say for ‘who did what and how did it impact their lives and the era, and shaped a new worldview for them as well as for the generations to come’.

"History has long been held hostage by the media and the crowd's noise," the IH© Secretariat of Assessors said in a statement announcing the results, adding that it was meant to provide "a new moral compass for the rest of the 21st century."

Ten categories, three names each

In 'Humanitarianism and Social Justice', the US academic Stephen Soldz leads with 967 points for his monumental documentation of dehumanising psychological coercion tactics used against war prisoners.

He was the first ethicist to mount an academic condemnation of the use of sacred religious texts as an instrument of interrogation against war prisoners.

His codex was cited as 'Magna Carta' on human inviolability. Second position is shared by Francesca Albanese and Mozambique's Graça Machel (940+ pts each). 

Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, is cited for her 2024 report "Anatomy of Genocide" and for the sanctions she faced over her work. Graça Machel is credited with a landmark UN study on children and armed conflict.

Third position (930+pts) is shared by Japan's Yukio Shige and China's Chen Si, both recognised for suicide-prevention work, and Nepal's Pushpa Basnet, who set up shelters for children of incarcerated parents.

'Scientific Endeavours' category is topped jointly (950+pts both) by the fabled physicist of the U.S.

Dr Fritjof Capra and Pakistan's Arch-researcher Prof Aurangzeb Hafi. Capra is credited with his systems theory of life and for challenging the Newtonian-Cartesian mechanistic paradigm.

Prof Aurangzeb Hafi is cited for integrating a ‘scientific pentarchy’ and for identifying permanent mega-toxification of underground water reserves linked to the prevailing sewage-drainage practices, responsible for multiple disabilities in newborn and unborn babies.

Also cited for developing the ‘Deca-Archic Phygital Literacy Model’ and for the discovery of the phenomenon termed 'Magneto-Hydro-Tropism' (MHT).

Second position for (920+) is shared among the Fields medalist Shing-Tung Yau, Noam Chomsky, NASA's Dana Bolles and the UAE's Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti.

Third is the cosmobiologist Chandra Wickramasinghe (910).

Under 'Resilience, Endurance and Nature-Centricity', Pope Francis (940) leads for his interfaith-peace work and the encyclical Laudato Si'.

Again, Dr Capra follows on 935.

Third, on 933, is Greta Thunberg, cited for an arc from her solitary school-strike movement to leading high-risk aid missions toward Gaza, including the Freedom Flotilla in June 2025 and the 44-nation Global Sumud Flotilla in September 2025, whose interception led to roughly 450 activists being detained, and sparked protests across three continents.

The ‘Differently-Able’ icons' category recognises the disability advocates Nick Vujicic (940), Ghanim Al-Muftah (939) and Haben Girma (937), the first deaf-blind graduate of Harvard Law School.

The ‘Dignified Asceticism’ category recognises Tarja Halonen (920), Graca Machel for another time along with Jacinda Ardern (910+ each) and Siti Atikoh Supriyanti (907).

Athletic Icons include Usain Bolt (905), LeBron James (903) and Cristiano Ronaldo (902). 

‘Paradigm-trailblasing’ orbit is led by King Charles III on 930 points, cited as a decades-long advocate for world peace, interfaith harmony and global ecology, as a head of state of 56 nations.

Second, on 925, is the physicist John Preskill, credited with coining the term ‘quantum supremacy’ with Pro Hafi coming third (910).

'Young Trailblasing Icons' include Orion Jean (935), Greta Thunberg for a second time (920), and Syria's Bana Al-Abed (905).

The 'Multiple Iconicities' category, for those spanning several merit dimensions, is led by James Harrison, the Australian ‘Man with the Golden Arm’ on 965 points for blood plasma donations credited with saving approximately 2.4 million lives.

Second, on 957, is Arch-Polymath Aurangzeb Hafi, cited this time for integrating research in 93 epistemic subject-fields.

Third, on 945, is Nathan Myhrvold, Microsoft's former chief technology officer.

The 'Legacy Memorial' category, for posthumous recognition, includes names like Pakistan's Bilquis Edhi (965), whose Jhoola project sheltered abandoned infants, the Nobel laureate Peter Higgs (950) and the former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (930).

Alongside the top tier, IH© named a broader group scoring 850–900 points as ‘Quadricentennial Meritocrats of the Planet’ including Bill Gates, Desmond Tutu, Prof M Yunus and Kailash Satyarthi.

A further 800–850-point band, ‘Quadricentennial Impactpreneurs’ comprised Scott Ruskan, Nitesh Jangir, Asha de Vos, Maggie Doyne, Arunima Sinha, Prince Harry, John Lennox, Parveen Saeed, Jehan Perera, Ubaidah-Al-Fiddhah Hafiah, Ghulam Bishar Hafi, Fathima Benazir J. and A.T. Ariyaratne.

A special ‘Quarticentennial Merit Vanguards’ tier consisted of François Englert, Takaaki Kajita, Arthur B McDonald, John C Mather, René Doyon, George Rieke, Gillian Wright, Johan Vigne, Katherine Cocco and Brigid Kennedy Pfister, alongside Graca Machel, Melanie O'Brien, Francesca Albanese and Muang Zarni, with a second entry, recognised as researchers whose work fed into UN documentation.

Contrary to the contemporary fame-centric ranking systems, the current poll, Impact Hallmarks said, turned the public from ‘a passive audience’ into ‘active chroniclers of merit’.

The results form part of the wider Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025), due for publication alongside the Quarticentennial Roll of Honour©.

The announcement is folded into a joint declaration, the ‘Sovereign Sesquicentennial Confluence of Intellect & Impact 2026’, linking 150 years of the US postdoctoral framework, a parallel milestone in transnational research, and the close of the 'Century Merit Poll'.

That declaration was timed to coincide with National Postdoc Appreciation Week (NPAW) and Global Postdoc Appreciation Week (GPAW), running 21–25 September 2026, during which the global postdoctoral community, including the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA-US) and Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia's Inter-Continental Chancellery (AOPDA–ICC), endorsed the nomination of the ‘Century Merit Sovereigns’.

Further details of the joint results are archived in 'Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette', to be published in due course.

Impact Hallmarks' quarter-century review ranks humanitarians, scientists and athletes on a merit-based 1,000-point scale and argues that history has been too generous to celebrity. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Impact Hallmarks Crown Sovereign Merit 21st Century Humanitarian Workers
.

Latest Stories

Drones suspected in Ethiopia army HQ explosion as regional tensions spike
Drones suspected in Ethiopia army HQ explosion as regional tensions spike
Africa
By AFP
28 mins ago
Swiss president to quit government
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
I could not let all those people die, Pilot in flydubai attack says
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes
From Tanga to Mombasa and Lamu, have no doubt as Ruto's in full command
By Peter Kimani 7 hrs ago
From Tanga to Mombasa and Lamu, have no doubt as Ruto's in full command
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
By David Odongo 9 hrs ago
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
Wicknell Chivayo: Ruto's buddy who flew closer to the sun
By Edwin Nyarangi 9 hrs ago
Wicknell Chivayo: Ruto's buddy who flew closer to the sun
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved