Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway, hits vehicles, catches fire

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The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. [AFP].

An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed Sunday in Miami, crashing into vehicles and catching fire, officials said.

Video showed thick smoke billowing from the blue and white Boeing 767 that had arrived around 2 pm (1800 GMT) from Puerto Rico, as fire trucks raced to the scene.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the incident reported by the Federal Aviation Administration and Miami International Airport.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department said the plane operating as Prime Air Flight 7598 caught fire as a result of what it called a crash.

"Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients," it said on X.

The fire department said the plane overran a runway and hit multiple vehicles near the airport, where more than 60 firefighting units rushed to the scene.

The airport said all its runways and taxiways have been shut down because of the accident.

Amazon put out a statement saying the aircraft "experienced an incident while attempting to land." It did not say if anyone was hurt or killed.

"This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in the statement.