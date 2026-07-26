Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran says progress in Oman talks on Hormuz strait management

By AFP | Jul. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Screengrab from undated handout video footage released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 25, 2026. [AFP]

Iran said on Sunday it had made progress in talks with Oman on management of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway crucial for oil and gas trade that both countries border.

The latest talks come after the United States resumed attacks on Iran in an effort to end Tehran's control of the strait, following a June memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war that had briefly eased tensions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said several rounds of negotiations were held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Friday and Saturday between Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers.

The discussions focused on "common principles and operational mechanisms" for ensuring the safe passage of shipping through the strait while respecting the sovereign rights of the two states, Baqaei said.

He described the talks as "useful" and said progress had been made, adding that "technical and political consultations between the two sides were continuing".

In June, Oman and Iran said they would discuss imposing service fees, a move Washington opposes.

But Muscat also said ships could transit Hormuz via its waters, angering Tehran, which responded with a pattern of escalation.

Iran said on Saturday that it had not recorded any US attacks after nearly two weeks of strikes.

According to news site Axios, the Pentagon presented US President Donald Trump with a plan for a 14th consecutive night of strikes, but he declined to authorise it in favour of renewed talks.

The report said Trump made the order to hold fire after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran "for talks on a new arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz".

Responding to a separate question, Baqaei said there had been "no change" in the status of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Strait of Hormuz Israeli-Iran Attacks Israeli Strikes on Tehran
.

Latest Stories

We must protect interests and lives of gold miners
We must protect interests and lives of gold miners
Editorial
By Editorial
50 secs ago
French authorities say 220,000 now evacuated from biggest forest fire
World
By AFP
11 mins ago
Iran says progress in Oman talks on Hormuz strait management
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why splitting Mt Kenya vote could hurt those it seeks to help
By Gitobu Imanyara 1 hr ago
Why splitting Mt Kenya vote could hurt those it seeks to help
DusitD2 Sh10b loan row with lender opens interest caps' Pandora's box
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
DusitD2 Sh10b loan row with lender opens interest caps' Pandora's box
Firearm in wrong hands on the rise as experts call for stricter vetting threshold
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Firearm in wrong hands on the rise as experts call for stricter vetting threshold
Sifuna storm: New chapter in Kenya's political journey begins
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Sifuna storm: New chapter in Kenya's political journey begins
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved