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At least 193 mn in Europe to face temperatures above 35C Saturday: AFP analysis

By AFP | Jun. 27, 2026
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A man takes a shower on the beach along the "Promenade des anglais" on the French riviera city of Nice, on June 26, 2026. [AFP]

At least 193 million people across Europe are expected to experience temperatures above 35C on Saturday, AFP calculations found, up from Friday as the heatwave was set to shift eastwards.

Germany is expected to be among the hardest hit, with some 82 million people forecast to see temperatures above 30C on Saturday, including 75 million facing temperatures exceeding 35C.

In Hungary, more than nine million people -- nearly the entire country -- is expected to swelter in temperatures above 35C.

Some 404 million people across Europe (excluding Turkey) will see temperatures of more than 30C -- a slight dip from the day before, according to the analysis.

On Friday, at least 150 million people were forecast to experience temperatures above 35C, while 420 million had been expected to see temperatures of more than 30C.

Britain, France, Spain and Switzerland have all broken temperature records during the heatwave, with the high temperatures now expected to affect large parts of Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria, among others.

In France, temperatures are expected to exceed 35C for some 26 million people across the country, fewer than the previous day.

AFP's analysis, based on forecasts from the German Meteorological Service and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre, is in line with figures from Austrian NGO Klimadashboard.

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