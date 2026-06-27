Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine, response kills one

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Ukrainian servicemen of the Black Raven battalion ride in vehicles along a road covered with a net to protect vehicles from drone attacks. [AFP]

Russian strikes overnight killed two people and injured more than 20 in Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday, while strikes by Kyiv forces on Russian-occupied territory and inside Russia killed one and injured 10, Moscow said.

One person was killed and two injured in the central eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional military administration head Oleksandr Ganja said on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 30 times with drones and aerial bombs," said Ganja.

In Sumy district in the north a man of 66 was killed in a Russian drone attack on a house, regional military governor Oleg Grygorov said, while a second statement referenced "a massive attack" elsewhere in the same region bordering Russia which injured 10.

Strikes on the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia injured nine, including two children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"The enemy attack caused extensive destruction to the city's civilian infrastructure," the service said.

"Specifically, a residential high-rise building was partially destroyed. Emergency workers rescued two people from under the rubble."

Photos on Telegram showed the destroyed roof of a block of flats with shattered windows, a devastated stairwell and a ravaged flat.

Russia has bombarded Ukraine almost daily since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since the World War II.

Ukraine has also stepped up retaliatory strikes in recent months against Russia and the territories occupied by Moscow's forces.

One woman died meanwhile in a Ukrainian strike on Horlivka, a town in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post by pro-Russian mayor Ivan Prikhodko.

Ten people were injured in Russia in a Ukrainian strike on the Volgograd region in the south west, regional authorities said on Telegram, adding industrial facilities were damaged in an attack which President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed.

"Last night, FP-5 Flamingo missiles successfully struck the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd," Zelensky posted on social media.

"It is a major industrial complex where the enemy produces artillery systems and specialised military equipment, including components for missile launch systems used in attacks against our people," Zelensky wrote.