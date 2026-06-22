EU chief hails 'statesman' Starmer after resignation

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bolstering "European" security after he announced his resignation.
"It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years. European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir," the European Commission president posted online.
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