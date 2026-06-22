Families of Russia war victims battle for compensation as state pushes back

Now that he is a pensioner, Charles Mutoka should not be bothered with details of an ongoing foreign war happening in a world that is between 6000- 9000 kms away. The language spoken in the war alone runs in sounds whose alphabet is so disparate from his own that common sense guides him not to waste his time thinking about it. At 72, he is now an elder who was born and bred in the Global South, worked here and retired. He should not be concerned about decisions taken in Moscow and Kyiv.
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