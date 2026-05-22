Israeli strikes kill 10 in south Lebanon

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Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the Nabatieh village in southern Lebanon on May 22, 2026. [AFP]

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes killed 10 people on Friday, including six rescuers and a child, as Israel and Hezbollah continued to exchange fire despite a ceasefire.

In a statement, the Lebanese ministry said "six people were martyred" including two rescuers from the Risala Scouts association and a Syrian girl in a strike on Deir Qanun al-Nahr village near the city of Tyre.

The association is linked with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement.

An earlier strike on the southern town of Hanaway on Friday killed four rescuers from the Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Committee, the ministry said.

Separately, the Israeli military said early on Friday morning that it had killed two people close to the border.

"IDF surveillance identified two armed individuals moving in a suspicious manner hundreds of metres from Israeli territory, in southern Lebanon," it said in a Telegram post.

"Following their identification and continuous monitoring by the IDF, the armed individuals were struck and eliminated in an aerial strike," the post said.

On Friday evening, the Israeli military issued a new evacuation warning for the Lebanese village of Burj Rahal, near Tyre, via its Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee.

He said the military was acting against Hezbollah.

The militant group, meanwhile, said it had targeted Israeli troops and positions inside Lebanon and in northern Israel near the border.

'Rage, might and tyranny'

"We are fighting our enemy on the battlefield, and it has grown frustrated by the strength and heroism of our fighters... so it resorts to unleashing the hell of its rage, might and tyranny to destroy your villages and displace you," the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, said in a message to supporters shared on Friday.

He also repeated the group's denunciation of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

It came after the United States announced sanctions against nine Hezbollah-linked individuals it accused of "obstructing the peace process in Lebanon".

These included two Lebanese military officers accused of sharing information with the group.

Since a truce began on April 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, which has also kept up attacks.

Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with a massive series of airstrikes and a ground invasion in the country's south, where its troops are operating inside an Israeli-declared "yellow line" running around 10 kilometres (six miles) inside Lebanon along the border.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Friday that Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,111 people since the wider regional war began.

Israel's military has reported the death of 22 personnel during the fighting.

Last week, the fragile ceasefire was extended for 45 days following a third round of direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives in Washington, discussions that Hezbollah staunchly opposes.