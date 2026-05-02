Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Turkey releases arrested May 1 protesters

By AFP | May. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

People march during a May Day rally marking International Workers' Day in Los Angeles, on May 1, 2026. [AFP]

Turkish authorities have released more than 500 protesters arrested at May Day rallies in Istanbul, a lawyers' association said Saturday.

Police cracked down on Friday's demonstrations, firing tear gas to break them up and arresting hundreds of people.

All 576 people arrested were released by Saturday morning, including union official Basaran Aksu, the lawyers' association CHD said on X.

The association's Istanbul branch had deployed members into the city's streets to document arrests and aid those detained.

The Istanbul governor's office put the number of arrests at 575.

Another 47 people were arrested on April 28 ahead of the planned May Day rallies, of whom four have been placed in custody and nine on house arrest, CHD said.

The demonstrations were concentrated around Taksim Square, which the authorities have closed to rallies since a massive wave of anti-government protests in 2013.

Aksu had condemned the authorities for imposing a lockdown on the square, a symbolic site often used for mass gatherings in Turkey.

"You can't close off a square to the workers of Turkey," he said just before his arrest.

"Everyone uses Taksim, for official ceremonies, for celebrations. Only the labourers, the workers, the poor find the square closed to them."

May Day, which celebrates workers and the working classes, sees a major police deployment in Turkey every year, with a large area in the heart of Istanbul sealed off.

Unions and civil society associations had called for the May 1 rallies under the slogan "Bread. Peace. Freedom."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Istanbul Protests 2026 Labour Day May Day Protests
.

Latest Stories

Atwoli: 12 per cent pay rise is general wage, not minimum wage
Atwoli: 12 per cent pay rise is general wage, not minimum wage
National
By Anne Atieno
52 mins ago
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
Education
By Okumu Modachi
52 mins ago
When systems are not trusted, agency finds another path
Opinion
By Joshua Wathanga
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mystery as parliament chef stabbed dead in Rongai
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 52 mins ago
Mystery as parliament chef stabbed dead in Rongai
Wanga at crossroads as political battles mounts
By Standard Team 52 mins ago
Wanga at crossroads as political battles mounts
Game of chess as titans scramble for Nyanza and Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 52 mins ago
Game of chess as titans scramble for Nyanza and Western
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
By Okumu Modachi 52 mins ago
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved