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Guinea bloggers slam reported social media blackout

By AFP | Apr. 16, 2026
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A group of bloggers in Guinea denounced Thursday what it called a "targeted" blockage of social media sites by the West African country's authoritarian government of President Mamady Doumbouya.

The association of Guinea bloggers (ABLOGUI) said no reason had been given for shutting off access to Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and other sites.

Doumbouya, a former army general, came to power in a 2021 coup and was elected president last December in a vote that excluded all major opposition leaders.

The bloggers said the blockage "excludes any possibility of a normal outage" to the platforms.

The association had alerted authorities and service providers Wednesday about the blockage, but "they had not deemed useful to inform their clients why this was happening".

Guinea's communications regulator HAC had warned Tuesday about recent "verbal attacks, unverified information and messages harmful to social cohesion", without further detail.

Since Doumbouya seized power in the west African nation in a 2021 coup, abductions of opposition figures and their families have become systemic, with enforced disappearances now on the rise. 

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Guinea Social Media Blackout President Mamady Doumbouya Guinea Bloggers Facebook And YouTube
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