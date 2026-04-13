Pope says doesn't fear Trump, has 'moral duty to speak out' against war

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Pope Leo XIV arrives to meet Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Presidential Palace on April 13, 2026. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV said Monday he had "a moral duty" to speak out against war and didn't "fear" President Donald Trump after the US leader criticised his calls for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Before taking off from Rome headed to Algiers for a papal visit, the pontiff came under fire from Trump, who railed against Leo's recent comments calling for peace with the Middle East grappling with the war triggered by a joint Israel-US attack on Iran in late February.

The pope told reporters aboard the papal plane that he had "no intention to debate with" Trump, adding that he was "not a politician".

"What I am saying is that the mission of the Church is very clear," he said. "The Gospel says... blessed are the peacemakers. I believe that the Church has a moral duty to speak out very clearly against war and in favour of peace and reconciliation."

The pope added: "I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel."

Earlier, the US president had said Leo was "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon", adding that he was "not a big fan of Pope Leo".

The pontiff landed in the Algerian capital shortly before 0900 GMT and called for "forgiveness" in a speech paying tribute to victims of the country's 1954-1962 war of independence from France.

The remarks, his first since arriving in the North African country, came amid heightened tensions between Algeria and France, and followed a meeting days ago with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Vatican.

"In this place, let us remember that God desires peace for every nation," he said at the Algerian Martyrs Memorial in the capital.

"This peace, which allows us to face the future with a reconciled spirit, is possible only through forgiveness."

'Build bridges'

Leo's two-day visit to Algeria was infused with personal significance for the pope as Algeria was the home of Saint Augustine (354-430), whose spiritual legacy permeates Leo's pontificate.

The influential Christian theologian laid the foundations for the 13th-century Augustinian order to which Leo belongs, one based on communal living and service.

In his very first speech as pope, Leo presented himself as a "son" of Augustine, whose writings he often quotes.

The pope called his trip to Algeria "a very precious opportunity" to promote "peace and reconciliation with respect and consideration for all peoples".

He has also criticised as "unacceptable" Trump's threats against civilians in Iran, although he did not name the US president, and he has also previously criticised the administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants.

Trump has called the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy", suggesting that cardinals only elected Leo pope in May 2025 because he was American, and a potential bridge to Washington.

Trump then posted an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian later condemned Trump's "insult" and "desecration of Jesus" on X.

Speaking during his flight, Leo said: "We're not politicians, we're not looking to make foreign policy as he calls it with the same perspective that he might understand it."

Ancient Roman city

The papal visit to Africa takes in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, and will cover more than 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) between April 13 and 23.

In Algiers ahead of the historic visit, the atmosphere of an imminent celebration pervaded the air, with walls repainted, roads repaved and green spaces adorned with plants and flowerpots.

On his first stop in Algiers, the pope met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and was also set to address diplomats.

Monday's itinerary also included a visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers -- home to the world's highest minaret -- and the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, overlooking the Bay of Algiers.

On Tuesday, Leo will visit the northeastern city of Annaba -- formerly the ancient Roman city of Hippo -- the one-time home of the saint whose autobiographical "Confessions" is a seminal work within the Christian tradition.

Leo plans to pray privately in the chapel dedicated to 19 priests and nuns murdered during Algeria's 1992-2002 civil war.

The pope will not, however, visit the Tibhirine monastery, whose monks were kidnapped and murdered in 1996 in an event still shrouded in mystery.

Although Algeria's constitution guarantees freedom of worship, subject to conditions, human rights groups say the repression of religious minorities is continuing.

Three human rights groups called on Leo last week to push the issue during his visit.