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Shrapnel from intercepted drones injures four in Bahrain

By AFP | Apr. 4, 2026
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This photograph shows the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs, on April 4, 2026. [AFP]

Shrapnel from intercepted drones injured four people in Bahrain, authorities said on Saturday, as Iran pressed its attacks on its Gulf neighbours.

Separately, two buildings in Dubai were hit by debris, including one housing the US cloud computing firm Oracle, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said.

Bahrain's interior ministry said on X: "As a result of Iranian aggression, 4 citizens sustained minor injuries & several houses in Sitra were damaged by shrapnel from the interception of Iranian drones."

It added that civil defence and ambulance teams were still present at the site.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Media Office said: "Authorities confirm that they responded to a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. No injuries were reported."

It added on X that debris hit the facade of another building in the Dubai Marina area, also reporting no injuries.

Earlier this week, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had threatened to target American tech firms in the region.

Tehran has been attacking countries in the Gulf since the start of the Middle East war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

The Islamic republic has targeted both military and civilian infrastructure in the region, including energy facilities.

On Friday, debris from a projectile killed one person and wounded four in the Habshan gas complex in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

 

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