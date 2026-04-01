Trump to address nation as Iran war batters approval

Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in Washington. [Andrew Reynold, AFP]

S President Donald Trump will address the nation on the Iran war on Wednesday, his first prime-time speech since the conflict began, as plunging approval ratings and rising economic anxiety deepen political pressure at home.

The White House has given no details on the address, but it comes hours after Trump claimed Iran had sought a pause in hostilities, even as he set conditions that underscored the uncertainty surrounding the war's trajectory.

Iran's president "has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!"

There was no independent confirmation of Trump's claim.

Trump is set to speak at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Thursday), more than a month after the United States and Israel launched their assault on Iran -- a delay that contrasts with the early addresses presidents typically deliver at the outset of major conflicts.

His remarks come at a precarious political moment.

Recent polling shows Trump's approval rating slipping below 40 percent, with disapproval climbing above the mid-50s as voters sour on both the war and its economic fallout.

Support for the Iran campaign itself is deeply underwater, with majorities opposing the offensive and independents turning sharply against it.