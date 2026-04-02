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How Middle East war is driving up shipping costs for global economies

By AFP | Apr. 2, 2026
A cargo ship before off-loading containers at Lamu Port. 26th September 2022. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz trade route in the Middle East war is driving up the costs of shipping fuel and goods around the world, industry data shows.

Prices have risen because of falling capacity, with ships staying put in the Gulf for fear of attack if they set sail. Other ships are taking long, costly alternative routes to avoid the strait, while the reduction of oil flows has raised the price of boats’ fuel.

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Related Topics

Middle East War Gulf Energy Maritime Services International Strait of Hormuz Crisis
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