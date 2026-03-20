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Mexico says death of national in ICE custody 'unacceptable'

By AFP | Mar. 20, 2026
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Immigrations, Customs, and Enforcement officers question a man's status on Lake Street in Minnesota, United States on December 10, 2025. [AFP]

Mexico denounced the death of a national held in custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as "unacceptable" on Thursday and demanded a "thorough investigation."

Royer Perez-Jimenez, 19, died March 16 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida after being found "unconscious and unresponsive," according to ICE.

"He died of a presumed suicide, however, the official cause of his death remains under investigation," ICE said in a Wednesday statement.

ICE has disclosed the deaths of two other Mexicans in its custody this year including a 48-year-old in California this month and a 34-year-old in Georgia in January.

"The Mexican government reiterates that such deaths are unacceptable and again demands a prompt and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this death, determine accountability, and put in place effective guarantees of non-recurrence," Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Mexico will take the "necessary diplomatic steps" and pursue "all available legal avenues" to support the family, the ministry added.

At least 30 people died last year while being held in US immigration detention centers -- the highest death toll since 2004, the year after the agency was created.

Mexico has requested the reports and documentation to establish the facts of the case and its consulate general in Miami has visited the Florida facility, the foreign ministry said.

Perez-Jimenez was transferred into ICE custody on February 21, and at intake denied any behavioral health issues or concerns and answered "no" to all suicide screening questions, according to ICE.

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments," the agency added. 

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