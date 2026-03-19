×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Rain and strong winds kill 18 in Pakistan's Karachi

By AFP | Mar. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Pakistani people wade through floodwater after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan on September 10, 2025. [AFP]

Heavy rain and strong winds left at least 18 people dead in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, city authorities and rescue services said on Thursday.

Thirteen people died when a wall collapsed on Wednesday, while five people, including two women, were killed elsewhere in the city.

"According to initial reports, the deceased were drug addicts who had taken shelter in the building due to the rain," the Rescue 1122 emergency service said of the 13 victims.

Light to moderate rain fell across Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, but was heavier in some areas, meteorologists said.

Rain in March is common in Punjab province in east-central Pakistan but unusual in Sindh, which is in the southeast.

"This kind of extreme weather event hasn't happened for a long time," Pakistan Meteorological Department's senior official Ameer Hyder Laghari told AFP.

Pakistan, where 45 percent of people live below the poverty line, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with limited resources dedicated to adaptation.

While South Asia's seasonal monsoon brings rainfall that farmers depend on, climate change is making the phenomenon more erratic.

Last year, monsoon rains in Pakistan killed more than 1,000 people.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pakistan Flooding Pakistan Heavy Rains Global Warming Climate Change
.

Latest Stories

Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Smart Harvest
By Osinde Obare
2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved