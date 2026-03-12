×
The Standard

President Ruto appoints lands commision members

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 12, 2026
President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has formally appointed seven commissioners of the National Lands Commissioners (NLC).

In the march 12, 2026, gazette notice Ruto appointed Dr Abdillahi Saggaf as the chairperson of the commission for a six-year term.

Also appointed are Susan Khakasa Oyalsi, Daniel Murithi Muriungi, Kizen Vincent Cheruivot, Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed, Mary Yiane Senata and Julie Ouma for a six-year term.

The appointment comes just a day after their nomination was approved by the National Assembly on March 11.

“THAT, taking into consideration the findings of the Departmental Committee on Lands in its report on the approval hearing of Nominees for Appointment as Chairperson and Members of the National Land Commission, laid on the Table of the House on Wednesday, 11" March 2026, and pursuant to the provisions of Article 250(2)(b) of the Constitution, section 12 of the National Land Commission Act, Cap. 281 and sections 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap. 7F, this House approves the appointment of the following persons to the National Land Commission,” said National Assembly.

This comes as the new members faced opposition over the qualification for the posts.

The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) in voicing their opposition said the nominees did not have relevant qualifications in land-related matters and doubted whether they will deliver for the commission.

ISK accused President Ruto of sidelining relevant professionals in the commission, such as surveyors, despite many of them applying for the positions.

During the vetting process members of the Lands Committee raised issues with some nominees over their knowledge of land-related matters.

The MPs raised issues with the chairperson Dr Saggaf saying he appeared dis-interested in the process as he was not paying attention to questions asked by committee members.

They said his performance as the Agriculture Development Cooperation (ADC) chairperson was dissatisfactory and questioned whether he would be an effective NLC chairperson.

Dr Saggaf’s team replaces the team led by Gershom Otachi and his vice chairperson Getrude Nguku whose mandate expired on November 14, 2025, after being at the helm for six years.
NLC is the primary constitutional body mandated to manage public land on behalf of the national and county governments, investigate historical injustices, recommend land policy, and monitor land use planning.

