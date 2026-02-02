×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Britain, Japan agree to deepen defence, security cooperation

By AFP | Feb. 2, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on January 31, 2026. [AFP]

Britain and Japan agreed to strengthen defence and economic ties, visiting Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday, after his bid to forge closer links with China drew warnings from US President Donald Trump.

Starmer noted that Japan and Britain were the leading economies in a trans-Pacific that includes fellow G7 member Canada, as well as other international trade and defence pacts.

"We set out a clear priority to build an even deeper partnership in the years to come," Starmer said as he stood beside Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"That includes working together to strengthen our collective security, across the Euro-Atlantic and in the Indo-Pacific."

Takaichi said they agreed to hold a meeting of British and Japanese foreign and defence ministers this year.

She said she also wanted to discuss "cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Middle East situation and the Ukraine situation" at a dinner with Starmer later on Saturday.

Starmer arrived on a one-day Tokyo stop after a four-day visit in China, where he followed in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States.

Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have all travelled to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump's bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.

Trump warned on Thursday it was "very dangerous" for its close ally Britain to be dealing with China, although Starmer brushed off those comments.

Tokyo's ties with Beijing have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily during a potential attack on Taiwan.

China regards the self-ruled democratic island as its territory.

Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the need for closer ties.

He also signed a series of agreements there, with Downing Street announcing Beijing had agreed to visa-free travel for British citizens visiting China for under 30 days.

No start date for that arrangement has been given yet.

Takaich said the two leaders agreed during discussions on economic security that a strengthening of supply chains, "including important minerals is urgently needed".

There is concern that Beijing could choke off exports of the rare earths crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

China, the world's leading producer of such minerals, announced new export controls in October on rare earths and associated technologies.

They have also been a major sticking point in trade negotiations between China and the United States.

Britain, Japan and Italy are also developing a new fighter jet after Tokyo relied for decades on the United States for military hardware.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Britain Japan Relations Economic Ties Security Cooperation British Prime Minister
.

Latest Stories

Studio 18's fresh streetwear capsule fuses football culture, everyday life
Studio 18's fresh streetwear capsule fuses football culture, everyday life
Fashion & Beauty
By Ann Musungu
14 mins ago
Oburu promises tough bargaining in talks with Ruto ahead of 2027
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Artificial organ keeps patient alive for 48 hours after removal of bilateral lungs
Sci & Tech
By Xinhua
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies are rocking UDA boat
By George Njunge 3 hrs ago
Why Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies are rocking UDA boat
Manyatta home schooling: Samburu's transformative leadership program changing lives
By Michael Saitoti 4 hrs ago
Manyatta home schooling: Samburu's transformative leadership program changing lives
NYS scandal: Court extends orders stopping Sh6.2b payments to ghost suppliers linked to Gethi
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
NYS scandal: Court extends orders stopping Sh6.2b payments to ghost suppliers linked to Gethi
From goatherd to Central Bank governor: Edwin Mtei's lessons on leadership
By The Conversation 5 hrs ago
From goatherd to Central Bank governor: Edwin Mtei's lessons on leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved