×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks

By AFP | Dec. 30, 2025

A vendor sells vegetables to a customer at a market in Naypyidaw on December 29, 2025, a day after the first phase of Myanmar's general election. [AFP]

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday accused rebels of "malicious and brutal" attacks on the day and eve of military-run elections, wounding at least five civilians with drones, rockets and bombs.

The armed forces snatched power in a 2021 coup that triggered civil war, but on Sunday, opened voting in a phased month-long election they pledged would return power to the people.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the United Nations' rights chief condemned the vote, citing a crackdown on dissent and a candidate list stacked with military allies likely to prolong the armed forces' rule.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic minority armies opposing the military have pledged to block the election from the patchwork territories they have carved out in the war.

Between Saturday and Sunday evening they attacked in 11 townships out of the 102 where voting was staged in the election's first phase, according to state media.

The junta-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper listed rebel attacks ranging from "firing homemade heavy weapons and rockets from a distance" to "dropping bombs using drones".

Some were said to directly target polling stations, but others allegedly hit government buildings and civilian settlements.

"While the government and the people were choosing the democratic path, terrorist groups continued violent extremism," said The Global New Light of Myanmar.

The junta also accused the unnamed groups of "issuing threat letters", "spreading false information" and "blocking" would-be voters from travelling to cast ballots.

It said the groups aimed "to disrupt the election process... destroy open polling stations, and intimidate voters".

"Although only five civilians were injured, voters who firmly believed in democracy, had confidence in and supported the election management of the government queued to cast votes," the newspaper added.

While official results have yet to be posted, the pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) on Monday claimed an overwhelming lead in the election's first phase.

The party won 82 out of the 102 lower house seats contested on Sunday, a senior party official told AFP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the results.

At the last poll in 2020, the USDP was trounced by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, which was dissolved after the coup and did not appear on ballots in this election.

The Nobel laureate has been in detention since the putsch.

Many analysts describe the USDP as a military proxy set to entrench the power of the armed forces in civilian guise. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Myanmar's Junta Myanmar Elections Union Solidarity and Development Party Aung San Suu Kyi
.

Latest Stories

Iran president tells government listen to protesters 'legitimate demands'
Iran president tells government listen to protesters 'legitimate demands'
World
By AFP
18 mins ago
Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks
World
By AFP
23 mins ago
China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan
World
By AFP
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 55 mins ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
Joy Gatwiri: The girl who rose to the top of KJSEA in Brilliant School's
By John Muia 55 mins ago
Joy Gatwiri: The girl who rose to the top of KJSEA in Brilliant School's
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
By Josphat Thiong’o 55 mins ago
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
By Macharia Kamau 55 mins ago
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved