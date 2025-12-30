×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan

By AFP | Dec. 30, 2025

Taiwan soldiers during an early morning flag-raising ceremony following China's People’s Liberation Army move to conduct live-fire drills in five designated maritime and airspace areas around Taiwan, in Taipei on December 30, 2025. [AFP]

China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels around Taiwan on Tuesday for a second day of live-fire drills aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

The two-day war games, code-named "Justice Mission 2025", began Monday and were slammed by Taipei as "highly provocative and reckless".

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

AFP journalists in Pingtan -- a Chinese island that is the closest point to Taiwan's main island -- saw a volley of rockets blast into the air on Tuesday morning at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT), leaving trails of white smoke.

At least 10 rockets were launched in quick succession, each sending a booming sound reverberating throughout Pingtan as they soared across the sky.

Tourists rushed towards wooden barricades overlooking the sea, whipping out their phones to snap photos and videos of the rockets.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement shortly after that it had "conducted long-range live fire drills in the waters to the north of the Taiwan Island and achieved desired effects".

The latest show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States -- Taiwan's main security backer -- and comments from Japan's prime minister that the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said Tuesday in a speech in Beijing that China would "forcefully counter" large-scale US weapons sales to Taiwan, adding that any attempt to obstruct China's unification with the island "will inevitably end in failure".

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te vowed Tuesday in a Facebook post that the territory would not be "escalating the conflict" or provoke disputes.

China on Tuesday morning said it had deployed destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers "to conduct drills on subjects of identification and verification, warning and expulsion, simulated strikes, assault on maritime targets, as well as anti-air and anti-submarine operations".

A statement from the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the exercises in the waters to the north and south of the Taiwan Island "tested capabilities of sea-air coordination and integrated blockade and control".

Announcing the drills on Monday, military spokesman Shi Yi said they were "a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces, and... a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity".

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a core theme of the exercises was a "blockade" of key Taiwanese ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.

Chinese authorities published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where the war games would take place. They are due to finish at 6:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.

Taiwan said China's designated exercise zones, some of which are within 12 nautical miles of its coast, have affected international shipping and aviation routes.

Dozens of flights to offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands were cancelled on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration, affecting around 6,000 passengers, while more than 850 scheduled international flights will be "affected" and could face delays.

The island's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had detected 130 Chinese military aircraft near the island in a 24-hour period, as well as 14 Chinese navy ships and eight unspecified government vessels in the 24 hours ending 6:00 am (2200 GMT on Monday).

Taiwan's coast guard said it deployed 14 ships to monitor the naval activity, "employing a one-on-one shadowing approach to forcefully deter the vessels".

The drills by China's ruling Communist Party are "highly provocative and reckless", a spokesman for Taipei's defence ministry said on Tuesday, adding they "seriously undermine regional peace and stability".

Many ordinary Taiwanese reacted stoically.

"There have been so many drills like this over the years that we are used to it," said fishmonger Chiang Sheng-ming, 24, at a market in Beitou, Taipei.

"If you stand your ground, there's nothing to be afraid of," added fruitseller Tseng Chang-chih, 80.

"War? Impossible. It's just posturing. If they really attacked Taiwan, they would have to pay a price."

China's military last held large-scale drills involving live firing around Taiwan in April -- surprise manoeuvres condemned by Taipei.

Beijing said this month it would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territory after Taiwan said the United States had approved a major $11 billion arms sale.

US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the drills, appearing to brush aside the possibility of counterpart Xi Jinping ordering an invasion of Taiwan.

"I don't believe he's going to be doing it," Trump said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

"Justice Mission 2025" China Military Drills Taiwan China's People's Liberation Army
.

Latest Stories

Iran president tells government listen to protesters 'legitimate demands'
Iran president tells government listen to protesters 'legitimate demands'
World
By AFP
18 mins ago
Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks
World
By AFP
23 mins ago
China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan
World
By AFP
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 55 mins ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM secret power pact meeting
Joy Gatwiri: The girl who rose to the top of KJSEA in Brilliant School's
By John Muia 55 mins ago
Joy Gatwiri: The girl who rose to the top of KJSEA in Brilliant School's
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
By Josphat Thiong’o 55 mins ago
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
By Macharia Kamau 55 mins ago
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved