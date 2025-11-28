×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

WHO issues unprecedented global guidelines to combat infertility

By AFP | Nov. 28, 2025

The World Health Organization on Friday published for the first time directives to improve the prevention, detection and treatment of infertility, which affects millions across the globe.

"One in six people worldwide experience infertility during their lifetime," said Pascale Allotey, the global health body's head of sexual and reproductive health.

"The condition affects individuals and couples across all regions and income levels.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"And yet access to safe and affordable care remains highly inequitable."

Allotey told reporters that the issue of infertility had been neglected "for far too long".

The new guide would provide a "unified, evidence-based foundation" to ensure care is safe, effective and accessible for all, she added.

According to the WHO, infertility is a condition of the male and female reproductive system, defined as the inability to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual relations.

The situation can lead to major distress, stigmatisation and financial difficulties.

In several countries, most of the cost of infertility tests and treatment is borne by patients, which often leads to "catastrophic financial expenditures".

"In some settings, even a single round of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) can cost double the average annual housheold income," the WHO said.

The guide, published on Friday, sets out 40 recommendations and calls for the integration of fertility in national health funding, services and strategies.

It also wants to see steps for effective clinical management, in both diagnosis and treatment.

For example, the WHO calls for male diagnoses, which are often under-investigated, suggesting a range of approaches, starting with advice before moving to active treatment.

It also advises increased investment in prevention.

Health professionals need to address the main risk factors for infertility, which include untreated sexually transmitted infections and smoking, it says.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

WHO World Health Organisation Infertility in Kenya Infertility
.

Latest Stories

Saigon Punisher: Dreaded crime buster orders civilian showing off pistol to surrender firearm
Saigon Punisher: Dreaded crime buster orders civilian showing off pistol to surrender firearm
Newsbeat
By Tania Omusale
13 mins ago
Colonialism and persecutions in territories occupied by Russia
World
By Wellingtone Nyongesa
22 mins ago
Africa Catholics push Vatican to allow married and women priests, polygamy
Newsbeat
By Benard Sanga and Ishaq Jumbe
38 mins ago
Third suspect charged in Sh100 million fraud and money laundering scheme
Courts
By Collins Kweyu
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why court blocked cabinet move to scrap of Nomadic Education Council
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why court blocked cabinet move to scrap of Nomadic Education Council
How by-election flaws have exposed IEBC and police
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
How by-election flaws have exposed IEBC and police
Why court ruled CA had no power to stop live broadcast during protests
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why court ruled CA had no power to stop live broadcast during protests
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved