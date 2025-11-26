×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Richard Branson 'heartbroken' as his wife dies aged 80

By AFP | Nov. 26, 2025
Richard Branson arrives with his wife Joan at Wellington barracks London for Princess Diana's memorial service on August 31, 2007. [AFP]

British entrepreneur Richard Branson paid tribute Wednesday to his wife Joan Templeman shortly after announcing her death, saying "life will never be the same without her".

The founder of the Virgin Group had revealed Templeman's death, aged 80, in an Instagram post late Tuesday, saying he was "heartbroken".

He did not say what had caused her passing, but noted in a subsequent blog post that she had recently been recovering from a back injury in hospital in England.

Eulogising their decades-long relationship, Branson said they had enjoyed "fifty incredible years of memories".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Years filled with tears and laughter, kindness, and a love that shaped our family more than words could ever capture," he added in the message, shared on his Virgin Group's website.

"It was a relationship that worked. We just had lots of laughs. We were very lucky."

Branson said the family -- which includes their two adult children, Holly and Sam, and several grandchildren -- were "devastated" at the loss.

The couple first met in London in 1976, with the tycoon previously saying he had fallen in love with Templeman at first sight.

They married 13 years later, on the private Necker Island in the Caribbean, which Branson had bought in the late 1970s for $180,000 and where they have lived for decades.

Templeman avidly avoided the public spotlight, with Branson describing her as a "down-to-earth Scottish lady" and "very private person" who almost never gave interviews.

In his post Wednesday, he said she "lived so fully and joyfully, always thinking of others, always lifting everyone else up".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Richard Branson Richard Branson Wife Sir Richard Branson
.

Latest Stories

By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
31 mins ago
Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter
Business
By Esther Dianah
31 mins ago
How premium draught beer is transforming Kenya's bar culture
Lifestyle
By Wanjiru Murage
31 mins ago
Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday
Golf
By Washington Onyango
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
By Josphat Thiong’o 31 mins ago
By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
By Nancy Gitonga and Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
By Ndung’u Gachane 31 mins ago
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
By Raymond Muthee 31 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved