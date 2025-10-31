×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

US Senate pushes for designation of Sudan's RSF as terrorist group

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 31, 2025
Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemeti, commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, looks on during a meeting with his supporters in the capital Khartoum on June 18, 2019. [AFP]

The US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee has called for the designation of Sudan’s rebel group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a terrorist group after reports of the killing of over 400 civilians during a hostile takeover of El-Fasher in the Darfur region emerged.

The committee’s chairperson Jim Risch, and other ranking members, said they were ‘horrified’ by the ‘genocide’ adding that it was time for the US government to reconsider its handling of the paramilitary group.

“The RSF’s long-predicted ethnically targeted assault on the civilian population of El-Fasher makes clear that the United States must consider the designation of the RSF as a potential Foreign Terrorist Organization or Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization,” the senators stated.

The lawmakers have also expressed concern over the risk further fighting in Sudan poses to the American and global interests given its strategic location that makes it vital for global trade and energy plans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Further, security concerns have emerged as the war creates an enabling environment for the smuggling of arms and minerals such as gold.

While calling for an immediate ceasefire, the senators accused some foreign countries of profiteering from the bloodletting, including some governments within the East Africa region.

“Foreign backers of the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) – including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Iran, China and governments in the immediate region –have fueled and profited from the conflict and legitimized the monsters destroying Sudan,” the senators claimed.

According to the United Nations (UN), 460 people were killed on Tuesday, October 28, when RSF soldiers attacked a maternity hospital, two days after the city fell under the control of the group.

The BBC reported that RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly called Hemedti, had promised to investigate the killings that were recorded in viral videos.

The WHO office in Sudan said that six health workers were abducted and now wants medics working in conflict zones to be protected.

The Sudan civil war has been going on since 2023.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudan Civil War El-Fasher City Sudan's Darfur Region Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
.

Latest Stories

Human rights group ask EU to intervene release of two Kenyans abducted in Uganda
Human rights group ask EU to intervene release of two Kenyans abducted in Uganda
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
19 mins ago
Nairobi City county unveils childcare mapping tool
National
By Erastus Mulwa
38 mins ago
US Senate pushes for designation of Sudan's RSF as terrorist group
World
By Denis Omondi
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Decades in power: African countries with the oldest presidents
By Ronald Kipruto 55 mins ago
Decades in power: African countries with the oldest presidents
Ruto intensifies bid to pacify Western region with goodies
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 3 hrs ago
Ruto intensifies bid to pacify Western region with goodies
Why Raila Odinga never lost faith in courts despite painful legal defeats
By Ndong Evance 4 hrs ago
Why Raila Odinga never lost faith in courts despite painful legal defeats
How Ketraco lost Sh13 billion in flawed wayleave compensation scheme
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
How Ketraco lost Sh13 billion in flawed wayleave compensation scheme
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved