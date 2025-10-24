×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Women sue over sexual abuse in Australian military

By AFP | Oct. 24, 2025

German Eurofighters are ready for takeoff at Neuburg Air Base. As part of the "Rapid Pacific 2022" project, which involves some 250 Air Force servicemen and women, as well as four transport aircraft to refuel the fighters in the air, six Eurofighters will take off from the air base for Singapore and then fly on to Australia. [AFP]

Women in Australia's defence forces launched a class action lawsuit Friday, alleging widespread and systematic sexual violence, harassment, and discrimination.

The case was served against the Australian government on behalf of women subjected to abuse at any time in 21 years between November 2003 and May 2025.

"The threat of war often isn't the biggest safety fear for female ADF personnel; it is the threat of sexual violence in their workplace," said lawyer Josh Aylward of legal firm JGA Saddler.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Australians will be shocked by the reports of sexual violence and harassment, victimisation, rape and physical threats, but even more disturbing are the brutal assaults against those women who dare make a complaint," he said in a statement.

The case, lodged at the Federal Court in Sydney, is being pursued on an opt-out basis, meaning all women serving during that time are included unless they declare that they have not suffered from the alleged abuse.

Thousands of women were expected to join the class action, the firm said.

Australia's Department of Defence said it was aware of the complaint.

"All Defence personnel have a right to be respected and deserve to have a positive workplace experience," a department spokesperson said.

"There is no place for sexual violence or misconduct in Defence," the spokesperson added.

"Defence acknowledges there is work to be done."

'Demand for action'

The government said it was implementing "as a priority" recommendations related to sexual violence made in 2024 after an inquiry into defence and veteran suicide.

It was also working to implement a "comprehensive sexual misconduct prevention strategy".

One of four lead applicants in the case alleged she woke up after an on-base party naked, in pain, with bruises and scratches, and later was told she had left with four servicemen.

She underwent a sexual assault examination in a storage room, according to a statement by JGA Saddler.

As a result of her complaint, the woman's movements were restricted while the alleged perpetrator was left free, it said.

She was also allegedly barred from using shared base amenities, received abusive messages from servicemen, and was later posted to a different base.

The class action claims the defence force is "vicariously liable" due to its failure to protect women from sexual harassment during their service.

Repeated reports of sexual harassment, followed by commitments to cultural reform, had "never" resulted in meaningful change, the legal firm said.

"This legal case is a demand for action, for accountability and for real change," said Aylward.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Australia Women's Defence Forces Australia Military Sexual Abuse Sexual Harrassment
.

Latest Stories

Inside Lwam Bekele's renewed battle for Fidel Odinga's wealth
Inside Lwam Bekele's renewed battle for Fidel Odinga's wealth
Courts
By Kevin Tunoi
13 mins ago
Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi
World
By AFP
15 mins ago
English Premier League Trophy lands in Nairobi ahead of weekend football matches
Sports
By Boniface Mithika
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Lwam Bekele's renewed battle for Fidel Odinga's wealth
By Kevin Tunoi 13 mins ago
Inside Lwam Bekele's renewed battle for Fidel Odinga's wealth
Fear and courage: reporting Kenya's turbulent 80s and 90s
By Caleb Atemi 34 mins ago
Fear and courage: reporting Kenya's turbulent 80s and 90s
How foreigners are dying at the hands of local lovers
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
How foreigners are dying at the hands of local lovers
The shame of Gen Z's mocking Raila Juniour in the shadow of grief
By Molly Chebet 1 hr ago
The shame of Gen Z's mocking Raila Juniour in the shadow of grief
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved