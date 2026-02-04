Collapse of clean energy firm taints Ruto's global image

President William Ruto during the Annual Kaptagat Forest tree planting at Our Lady of Glory Kaptagat Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet county. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s reputation as a global green investment hub faces a severe test after clean cooking start-up Koko Networks filed for administration last week, citing a critical regulatory dispute with the government.



The collapse leaves over 700 employees jobless and 1.3 million low-income households without access to bioethanol cooking fuel, directly challenging President William Ruto’s vigorous international promotion of Kenya as a leader in climate finance.



The company was backed by the World Bank, Vitol, and Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, among other venture firms.



It stated that the Kenyan government’s failure to issue required letters of authorisation had blocked it from selling carbon credits—financial instruments representing reductions in greenhouse gas emissions—into regulated international markets, a core component of its business model.



“It (Koko’s collapse) will discourage other innovators from bringing cleantech and greentech financing ideas to Kenyan markets,” Deepak Dave, an analyst at Nairobi-based Autonomi Capital told The Standard in interview.

“If the Government of Kenya was unhappy with the deal structure - or pricing - then they could have procured experts in these fields to advise them. Instead they got into a corner and at the last stage aborted the whole effort.”



The crisis erupted after Kenya’s government did not provide final approvals following a June 2024 investment framework agreement according to Koko the energy firm.



That agreement was designed to allow KOKO to sell credits under Article 6 of the UN Paris Agreement, a system for countries to trade emissions reductions to meet climate targets.