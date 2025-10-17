Nearly 900m poor people exposed to climate shocks, UN warns

Many people cannot access basic needs due to extreme poverty caused by unemployment. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nearly 80 percent of the world's poorest, or about 900 million people, are directly exposed to climate hazards exacerbated by global warming, bearing a "double and deeply unequal burden," the United Nations warned Friday.

"No one is immune to the increasingly frequent and stronger climate change effects like droughts, floods, heat waves, and air pollution, but it's the poorest among us who are facing the harshest impact," Haoliang Xu, acting administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, told AFP in a statement.

According to an annual study published by the UNDP together with the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, 1.1 billion people, or about 18 percent of the 6.3 billion in 109 countries analyzed, live in "acute multidimensional" poverty, based on factors like infant mortality and access to housing, sanitation, electricity and education.

Half of those people are minors.

Two regions particularly affected by such poverty are sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia -- and they are also highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The report, coming out a few weeks before the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, highlights the connection between poverty and exposure to four environmental risks: extreme heat, drought, floods, and air pollution.

"Impoverished households are especially susceptible to climate shocks as many depend on highly vulnerable sectors such as agriculture and informal labor," the report said.

"When hazards overlap or strike repeatedly, they compound existing deprivations."

As a result, 887 million people, or nearly 79 percent of these poor populations, are directly exposed to at least one of these threats, with 608 million people suffering from extreme heat, 577 million affected by pollution, 465 million by floods, and 207 million by drought.

Roughly 651 million are exposed to at least two of the risks, 309 million to three or four risks, and 11 million poor people have already experienced all four in a single year.

"Concurrent poverty and climate hazards are clearly a global issue," the report said.